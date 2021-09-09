POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Malawian builds hydroelectric turbine to power up village | Money Talks
02:12
BizTech
Malawian builds hydroelectric turbine to power up village | Money Talks
Only 11 percent of Malawians have access to electricity. In rural areas of the country, only 4 percent do. That makes it one of the world's least electrified countries. One man has taken matters into his own hands, building a DIY hydroelectric turbine, without any professional training, to power his village. Sena Saylan has the story. #HydroelectricTurbine #CleanPower #Electricity
September 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?