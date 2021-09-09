POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK PM faces backlash over tax hike to fund social care | Money Talks
09:08
BizTech
The UK could become the first advanced economy to raise taxes after the coronavirus pandemic drove up healthcare costs. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants taxpayers to shill out up to $700 a year, He says it will help increase hospital capacity and provide affordable care for the elderly. But his plan is facing plenty of opposition from businesses, healthcare service providers and even some within his own party. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Denis MacShane joined us from London. He's a former UK minister for Europe and former member of parliament for the Labor Party. #UKTax #RevenueCollection #HealthcareCosts #SocialWelfare
September 9, 2021
