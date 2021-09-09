POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Demand for bikes surges in the US amid COVID-19 pandemic | Money Talks
03:29
BizTech
They're cheaper than cars, easier to park, and perfect for social distancing. More and more Americans are changing gears, switching to motorcycles for both pleasure and practicality. Bike sales are up and training schools around the country are reporting an increased demand for lessons. Kyoko Gasha visits one school in New York City to find out what's driving interest. #COVID19 #MotorcycleSales #SocialDistancing #PublicTransport
September 9, 2021
