POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
‘Biden has blood on his hands!’ Says Gold Star mom
26:00
World
‘Biden has blood on his hands!’ Says Gold Star mom
There’s a lot of anger in the United States at President Joe Biden right now and just seven months into his presidency, his approval ratings are at an all-time low. Not only has he presided over a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, his critics say he’s failed at the one thing that he used to excel at 'being good with people'. Some of the families of the 13 U.S. marines and soldiers killed last month in Kabul are complaining that he disrespected them when they met.
September 9, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?