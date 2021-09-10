US aims to meet 40% of energy needs with solar power by 2035 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US President Joe Biden wants solar energy to power 40-percent of America's electricity by 2035. Currently, the sun is tapped for just 3-percent of the country's power generation. The ambitious goal depends on the US Congress passing legislation that incentivises renewable energy, as well as the widespread adoption of solar power. And that would require drastically lowering the cost of the renewable resource. For more on this, our Senior Business producer Mobin Nasir joined us in studio.. #SolarPower #CleanEnergy #USPowerGrid
September 10, 2021
