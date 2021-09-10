World Share

Turkish TV Exports Set to Top $1 Billion by 2023

Turkey’s drama industry is seeing an unprecedented popularity in the international market and its exports are multiplying. From modest TV exports totalling $100,000 in 2008, the industry crossed the $500-million mark in 2020, making Turkey the world’s second-largest exporter of TV content. Only the US has more TV exports than Turkey. With 25 percent share of all the imported shows around the world, Turkish production companies are expecting to top $1 billion in global sales by 2023. Guests: Ahmet Ziyalar President of Inter Medya Miriam Berg Assistant Professor at Northwestern University