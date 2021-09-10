POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon forms government after more than a year of crisis
Over 200 people died in the disaster which triggered a wave of outrage with protesters blaming the blast on corruption and incompetence. The government fell soon after. Many months later and the task of rebuilding #Lebanon's shattered economy ironically falls to the country's richest man - Najib Mikati becomes prime minister, a position he has held twice before. Imogen Kimber reports now from Beirut.
September 10, 2021
