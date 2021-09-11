September 11, 2021
06:11
06:11
More Videos
What's fuelling tensions between Black and Indian South Africans?
South Africa was recently hit by its worst unrest since apartheid after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for failing to co-operate with a corruption probe. What started off as protests quickly descended into looting and violence, especially in Durban against South Africa’s Indian community, and led to the founding of vigilante groups. We look at what could be fuelling these ethnic tensions.
More Videos