Iran Agrees to Let International Observers Monitor Its Nuclear Facilities
Iran has agreed to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume maintenance work on cameras at its nuclear facilities. The decision would let the international observers monitor the country's nuclear facilities and has renewed hopes to revive the stalled nuclear talks. Could this pave the way for getting the Iran nuclear deal back on track? Guests: Marco Carnelos Former Italian Diplomat Borzou Daragahi International Correspondent for The Independent and Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst and Professor at Tehran University Negar Mortazavi Journalist
September 13, 2021
