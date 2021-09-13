Beijing signals consolidation of electric vehicle manufacturers | News Hour Business

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Electric car makers have become the Chinese government's newest target in what's become a sweeping crackdown on the nation's most innovative sectors. Officials say there are too many companies competing for raw materials, talent and manufacturing capacity. Beijing says instead of trying to beat each other, companies need to focus on taking on rivals from overseas. Paolo Montecillo reports. #China #ElectronicVehicles #TechCrackdown
September 13, 2021
