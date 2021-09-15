POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Rovinj Becomes Croatia’s Most Popular Tourist Destination
Rovinj Becomes Croatia’s Most Popular Tourist Destination
In the past couple of months the charming town of Rovinj in Croatia has attracted more tourists than the more well-known cities of Dubrovnik, Split and Zagreb. It is breaking some of the country’s pre-pandemic tourist records. What’s the secret? Mirna Brekalo reports for Across The Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
September 15, 2021
