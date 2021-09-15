World Share

Rovinj Becomes Croatia’s Most Popular Tourist Destination

In the past couple of months the charming town of Rovinj in Croatia has attracted more tourists than the more well-known cities of Dubrovnik, Split and Zagreb. It is breaking some of the country’s pre-pandemic tourist records. What’s the secret? Mirna Brekalo reports for Across The Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp