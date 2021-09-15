POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Are There Ancient Pyramids in Visoko, Bosnia?
Are There Ancient Pyramids in Visoko, Bosnia?
Entrepreneur Semir Osmanagic believes the oldest and largest man-made structures in the world reside in the small town of Visoko in Bosnia. He has called the pyramid complex structures the Bosnian Pyramid Of The Sun and believes they were built 34 thousand years ago by an advanced, ancient community in the Balkans. But many geologists say the pyramids are perfectly natural formations. Aksel Zaimovic takes you behind the scenes. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
September 15, 2021
