Lebanon: Can New Government Tackle Economic Collapse?
26:00
World
Lebanon: Can New Government Tackle Economic Collapse?
After more than a year marked by national tragedy, Lebanon has a new government. But with the same parties in power and the same factional divisions, can this cabinet and its billionaire Prime Minister pull the country out of a historic economic crisis? Guest list Diana Menhem Political Analyst Mustafa Allouch Vice President of Lebanon's Future Movement Party Joe Macaron Resident Fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC
September 14, 2021
