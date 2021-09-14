World Share

Lebanon: Can New Government Tackle Economic Collapse?

After more than a year marked by national tragedy, Lebanon has a new government. But with the same parties in power and the same factional divisions, can this cabinet and its billionaire Prime Minister pull the country out of a historic economic crisis? Guest list Diana Menhem Political Analyst Mustafa Allouch Vice President of Lebanon's Future Movement Party Joe Macaron Resident Fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC