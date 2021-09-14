POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What are the Challenges Ahead for the Taliban Government?
11:25
World
What are the Challenges Ahead for the Taliban Government?
In some areas, things seem to be returning to normalcy in Afghanistan. Domestic air travel has resumed and as per neighbouring Pakistan’s national carrier, its international flights will resume by next week. A recent visit by Qatar’s foreign minister to meet the Taliban’s acting prime minister is another indication. But on the streets of Kabul, regular reports of protests being crushed by force tell a different story. At a time when the country’s crumbling economy and severe food shortages are forcing many to seek refuge elsewhere, the UN has warned of a grave humanitarian crisis unfolding if aid isn’t brought in soon So, will the new Taliban cabinet be able to tackle these challenges? And what will be the role of the international community in assisting the Afghans? Guests: Huma Baqai Associate Professor at IBA Karachi Omar Samad Former Afghan Ambassador
September 14, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?