World Share

What are the Challenges Ahead for the Taliban Government?

In some areas, things seem to be returning to normalcy in Afghanistan. Domestic air travel has resumed and as per neighbouring Pakistan’s national carrier, its international flights will resume by next week. A recent visit by Qatar’s foreign minister to meet the Taliban’s acting prime minister is another indication. But on the streets of Kabul, regular reports of protests being crushed by force tell a different story. At a time when the country’s crumbling economy and severe food shortages are forcing many to seek refuge elsewhere, the UN has warned of a grave humanitarian crisis unfolding if aid isn’t brought in soon So, will the new Taliban cabinet be able to tackle these challenges? And what will be the role of the international community in assisting the Afghans? Guests: Huma Baqai Associate Professor at IBA Karachi Omar Samad Former Afghan Ambassador