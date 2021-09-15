BizTech Share

International community pledges $1.1B to help Afghans | Money Talks

More than one billion dollars in aid has been pledged for Afghans as the United Nations warns their country is facing a looming humanitarian catastrophe. The plea for global support was made at a donors conference in Geneva, following the Taliban's takeover last month. Even before it seized control of the country, fighting had forced more than half a million people to flee their homes. Sarah Morice reports. For more on this, we spoke to Jens Laerke. He's the Deputy Spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs.. and he joined us now from Geneva. #Afghanistan #FinancialAid #Taliban