Both North and South Korea test-fire ballistic missiles
02:17
World
Tensions have escalated on the Korean peninsula after both North and South #Korea test-fired ballistic missiles on Wednesday. Pyongyang's projectiles landed in the waters near Japan, prompting an angry response from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. The US has issued a statement saying the exercise poses no threat to America or its allies. Just days ago, Pyongyang hailed the successful testing of new long-range cruise missiles, describing it as a 'strategic weapon of significance'.
September 15, 2021
