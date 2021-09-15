World Share

North Korea Fires More Ballistic Missiles Into Sea of Japan

Pyongyang has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, violating multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and drawing sharp criticism from the outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. South Korea has also raised its surveillance level and says it stands fully prepared. What would North Korea's actions mean for the region? Is Pyongyang trying to put pressure on the US President Joe Biden to return to the stalled nuclear talks? Guests: Robert Kelly Professor of Political Science at Pusan National University Alexey Muraviev National Security and Foreign Policy Adviser Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst