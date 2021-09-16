POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UN calls for urgent intl help to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
The United Nations has called for 'urgent and sustained' support from the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi made the appeal after a three-day visit to the country. TRT World speaks to UN Deputy Special Representative for Afghanistan Ramiz Alakbarov about the crisis in the country. #Afghanistan #Taliban #UN
September 16, 2021
