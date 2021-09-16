POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US, UK, Australia Announce New Security Pact to Counter China
26:15
World
US, UK, Australia Announce New Security Pact to Counter China
As China is continuing to grow its influence in the Indo-Pacific, the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia have come together to announce a new partnership: AUKUS. The security partnership is aimed at boosting their defences to counter the Chinese influence in the region. Under the partnership, the US will also provide the technology for Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines - a move that is being criticised by many countries. So, with all its controversy, is the AUKUS pact a net positive or a risk for peace and security? Guests: John Blaxland Professor of International Security and Intelligence Studies at Australian National University Xu Qinduo China Affairs Analyst Paul Ingram Expert on Nuclear Disarmament and the Director of Emergent Change LTD
September 16, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?