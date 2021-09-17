BizTech Share

World Bank halts influential report after ethics investigation | Money Talks

An investigation has found International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff at the World Bank to artificially boost China's ranking in an influential report when she was chief executive of the lender. The external inquiry says Georgieva and the-then World Bank president Jim Yong Kim led efforts to improve China's standing in the 2018 'Doing Business' report. The US-based lender has announced it's now scrapping the flagship publication, which measures governments' progress in making their economies better investment destinations. Georgieva has denied the claims but the investigation has dealt a blow to the IMF chief's reputation. #IMF #KristalinaGeorgieva #WorldBank #DoingBusinessReport