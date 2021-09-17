POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Bank halts influential report after ethics investigation | Money Talks
04:08
BizTech
World Bank halts influential report after ethics investigation | Money Talks
An investigation has found International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff at the World Bank to artificially boost China's ranking in an influential report when she was chief executive of the lender. The external inquiry says Georgieva and the-then World Bank president Jim Yong Kim led efforts to improve China's standing in the 2018 'Doing Business' report. The US-based lender has announced it's now scrapping the flagship publication, which measures governments' progress in making their economies better investment destinations. Georgieva has denied the claims but the investigation has dealt a blow to the IMF chief's reputation. #IMF #KristalinaGeorgieva #WorldBank #DoingBusinessReport
September 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?