What Does the Assad-Putin Meeting Mean for Idlib?

Syria’s Bashar al Assad recently made an unannounced visit to Moscow and met Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two discussed some of the last opposition-held areas in the country. Though much of Syria’s north continues to be out of Assad’s control, it is the last opposition stronghold in Idlib that’s troubling both Assad and Putin. So, are Assad and Putin planning to do something about Idlib? Guests: Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at the SETA Foundation Alexey Khlebnikov Middle East Expert at the RIAC