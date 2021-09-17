POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Have the IAEA and Iran Managed to Avert a Crisis?
02:11
World
Have the IAEA and Iran Managed to Avert a Crisis?
Iran’s ramping up of uranium enrichment to 60 percent in the aftermath of the assassination of its lead scientist was enough to alarm the West. But the country’s decision to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to resume maintenance work on cameras at its nuclear facilities was seen as a welcome step to move towards restoration of the previously scrapped nuclear deal. So far it seems a potential crisis has been averted. But will it be long-lasting? Strait Talk’s Ludovica Brignola reports.
September 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?