POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Meets to Talk Afghanistan
25:45
World
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Meets to Talk Afghanistan
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit is underway in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe. The now nine-member Eurasian security bloc hopes to contain any fallout from the Taliban's takeover. But can this hugely diverse group of nations reach a common consensus with so many member states holding dramatically different views? Guests: Bruce Pannier Correspondent at the Radio Free Europe specialising in Central Asia Niva Yau Researcher at the OSCE Academy and fellow at the Eurasia Program of the Foreign Policy Research Institute in Philadelphia Haroun Rahimi Assistant Professor of Law at the American University of Afghanistan
September 17, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?