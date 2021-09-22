POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
German-Turks could give conservatives a nudge at ballot box
03:21
World
German-Turks could give conservatives a nudge at ballot box
Germans are set to vote for a new government this Sunday. Immigrants make up around ten percent of all eligible voters, and with the campaign as unpredictable as ever, they could prove decisive. As Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, German-Turks have changed preferences in recent years, providing a crucial pool of voters for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s struggling Christian Democrats. #GermanyElections #GermanTurks
September 22, 2021
