German-Turks could give conservatives a nudge at ballot box

Germans are set to vote for a new government this Sunday. Immigrants make up around ten percent of all eligible voters, and with the campaign as unpredictable as ever, they could prove decisive. As Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, German-Turks have changed preferences in recent years, providing a crucial pool of voters for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s struggling Christian Democrats. #GermanyElections #GermanTurks