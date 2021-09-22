POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
World Leaders Gather in New York for the UN General Assembly
World
World Leaders Gather in New York for the UN General Assembly
The world's leaders and top diplomats have gathered in New York for this year's UN General Assembly. It will be the first since former US President Donald Trump, who continued to reiterate his America First Policy, left office. Now with Joe Biden in-charge, there are hopes the US would re-engage with the world with more global co-operation. The world is facing many challenges, so can the global leaders work together to bring about a meaningful change? Guests: Richard Falk Former UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Alynna Lion Political Science Professor at the University of New Hampshire George Samuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute
September 22, 2021
