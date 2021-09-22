World Share

Across the Balkans: Serbia’s Young Gambling Addicts | Merkel’s Unfinished Work

In Serbia, compulsive gambling is getting worse and addicts are getting younger. Katarina Petrovic meets a gambler stuck in addiction, and visits a rehabilitation clinic with an unusual therapy. Plus, Angela Merkel made her final trip to the Balkans as German Chancellor. She was always a vocal supporter of the EU expanding its membership, even though Croatia was the only Western Balkan nation to join the bloc during her four terms. We ask what the future without Merkel holds for the Western Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp