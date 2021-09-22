POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Merkel's Farewell Visit to the Balkans as German Chancellor
03:38
World
Merkel's Farewell Visit to the Balkans as German Chancellor
The importance Berlin attaches to the Balkans was renewed during Angela Merkel's final visit to the region as German Chancellor. Merkel has always been a vocal supporter of the European Union expanding its membership, even though Croatia was the only Western Balkan nation to join the block during her 16 years of chancellorship. What will the future hold for the Balkans once Merkel leaves? Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
September 22, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?