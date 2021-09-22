World Share

Recognizing the Taliban | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

The crisis in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan challenges world leaders as they convene for the 76th United Nations General Assembly. Will the UN recognize the new Taliban interim government in Kabul or will regional players, like Pakistan, take the lead? Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi joins a special edition of Inside America from New York. Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy