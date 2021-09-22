The US and China: A New Cold War?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The seriousness of the rivalry between the United States and China was witnessed during the UNGA session, when the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Washington and Beijing to repair their dysfunctional relationship before a new conflict engulfs the world. Is there hope of reconciliation between the two powers? Or are both the countries dragging the world towards a new Cold War? Guests: Ross Feingold Asia Political Risk Analyst Victor Gao Director of the China National Association of International Studies Zeno Leoni Teaching Fellow at King's College London's Defence Studies Department
September 22, 2021
