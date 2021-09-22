World Share

Libya parliament withdraws confidence from unity govt

The UN says the Government of National Unity in Libya continues to be legitimate until it is replaced by an elected one in December. Libya's eastern-based parliament passed a no-confidence vote in the unity government on Tuesday. 89 of 113 lawmakers present in the eastern city of Tobruk voted against the administration of interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. But it would continue to operate as a caretaker until elections. Hadya Al alawi reports. #Libya #UnityGovernment