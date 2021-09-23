POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Across the Balkans: Bodo Weber on the Impact of Merkel’s Departure
Across the Balkans: Bodo Weber on the Impact of Merkel’s Departure
What will the future of the Balkans look like after a post-Merkel Germany? Bodo Weber joins Across The Balkans to discuss. He is a Senior Associate of the Democratization Policy Council concentrating on foreign policy of the Western Balkans, Germany and Europe. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
September 23, 2021
