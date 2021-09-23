POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Why is Virginia Giuffre suing Epstein's ex-friend Prince Andrew?
26:00
World
Why is Virginia Giuffre suing Epstein's ex-friend Prince Andrew?
Prince Andrew has officially been served with a lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre! We speak to Alan Dershowitz, Professor Emeritus at Harvard Law School who defended Jeffrey Epstein, Lisa Bloom who is currently representing three of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims and a witness against Prince Andrew, and Russell Myers, Royal Editor for the Daily Mirror who’s been in touch with people close to the Prince. Even though Prince Andrew would like to put all the allegations behind him, it appears that he’ll have to face them - one way or another. His career as a Royal has already, effectively, been ended by Virginia Giuffre’s claims. But her lawsuit raises the stakes considerably, seeking to put him on trial in the United States.
September 23, 2021
