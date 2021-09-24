POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
What will Lebanese PM Mikati and French president Macron discuss in Paris meeting?
04:12
World
What will Lebanese PM Mikati and French president Macron discuss in Paris meeting?
French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting new Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Paris. The meeting comes after Lebanon's new government survived a confidence vote earlier this week for a policy programme aimed at reversing the country’s devastating economic crisis. Sami Nader from Levant Institute for Strategic Affairs weighs in. #NajibMikati #EmmanuelMacron #Lebanon
September 24, 2021
