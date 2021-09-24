World Share

Africa Matters: Are coups making a comeback?

The northeast African country of Sudan has had the most military coups in the continent, with the most recent on September 21. But Sudan isn't alone. With coup attempts in Mali, Guinea and Niger, and a military takeover in Chad in the last year, are coups making a comeback in Africa? Darren Allan Kyeyune reports from a hospital in western Uganda, where a mothers’ waiting home is helping expectant mothers welcome heir babies safely. Ntshepeng Motema takes us to South Africa, where a charity is offering life-saving machines after doctors had to choose who lived and who died at the peak of the third wave in Gauteng province. And Poloum David reports from Abuja about a coronavirus handbook written in a local language to help children understand the virus and stay safe. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme, bringing you untold, under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and bring you opinions from the people at the heart of every story.