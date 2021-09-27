POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Unions in India call for nationwide strike a year after new farming laws
It has been a year since the Indian government passed a set of contentious agriculture reforms. Protests have been since raging across the country against the laws. Farmers say the changes leave them at the mercy of corporate buyers and removes federal support of a minimum market price. Nationwide strikes are planned in the coming days. Food and trade policy analyst Devinder Sharma explains. #IndianFarmerProtests #IndiaFarmers #NarendraModi
September 27, 2021
