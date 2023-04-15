World Share

LAFARGE: Complicit in crimes against humanity?

French cement giant Lafarge has been accused of links with Daesh, prompting debate about its role and complicity in crimes against humanity in Syria’s civil war. Guests: Fabrice Balanche Associate Professor at the University of Lyon 2 Cannelle Lavite European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights Tallha Abdulrazaq University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.