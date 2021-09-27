World Share

German Elections: SPD Claims Narrow Win Over Merkel's Party

As Merkel called it quits after 16 years of chancellorship, the country held one of its most competitive elections in over a decade. Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) have managed to secure a narrow win over Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union - their conservative rivals. Despite of SPD coming out on the top, can they form the next government? Who will they ally with? What's in store for Germany in the future? Guests: Ulrich Brueckner Professor for European Studies at Stanford University in Berlin Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst and EU Expert Muhammad Taha Tariq Former Member of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany