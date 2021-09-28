World Share

Turkey Showcases Latest Defence, Technology Products

Turkey put on display its latest military hardware, such as drones and multi-functional helicopters, at the country's biggest tech event, Teknofest 2021. Other than military hardware, inventions ranging from electric vehicles to flying cars and in sectors of biotechnology were at display to give visitors a sneak peek into what the future will hold. Every year, hundreds of thousands of students vie for a spot at Teknofest to showcase their ideas and inventions to the public. Organisers of the event hope the expo's growing popularity will help reverse a brain drain that has affected Turkey for years. Guests: Arda Mevlutoglu Defence Analyst Halit Mirahmetoglu General Manager at GUHEM