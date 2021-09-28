POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Help Stabilise Afghanistan?
Since the US and allied forces evacuated from Afghanistan, the country has been left abandoned. The US and its allies failed to bring peace to the war-stricken country, paving the way for other regional actors to step in and fill the vacuum. Could the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional bloc led by China and Russia, help stabilise Afghanistan? Guests: David Arase Resident Professor at Hopkins-Nanjing Centre Murat Aslan Faculty Member at Sabahattin Zaim University
September 28, 2021
