BizTech Share

Crude benchmark Brent tops $80 a barrel amid supply crunch | Money Talks

Oil prices have continued to rally, with the international benchmark, Brent, rising to a three-year high of 80-dollars a barrel, as producers struggle to meet demand from major economies. Demand is growing as governments ease lockdowns, and as Asia, Europe and the US head into winter. The cost of coal and natural gas has also been soaring. As our senior business producer Paolo Montecillo reports, the global appetite for crude won't be ending any time soon. #OilPrices #NaturalGas #Coal