World Share

What Did the UNGA 2021 Achieve?

The United Nations General Assembly is coming to a close after a number of high-stakes meetings. What can be taken away from this year’s UNGA? Did the gathering of the world’s most powerful leaders give hope for unity, or fuel further division? Guests: Sami Hamdi Editor-in-Chief of The International Interest Paul Ingram Expert on nuclear disarmament and the Director of Emergent Change Annelle Sheline Research Fellow in the Middle East Program at the Quincy Institute Yared Abera Co-Executive Director of Youth Negotiation on Climate Change Convention