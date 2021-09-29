POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Across the Balkans: Afghans Pushed Back at Croatia’s Border
10:36
World
Hundreds who fled Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover are trying to seek asylum in the EU. Many are stuck on the Bosnian side of the border. According to the Danish Refugee Council, Croatian police are allegedly robbing and pushing back dozens of them. The Croatian government has denied the allegations, saying they are working with the EU to prevent another migrant crisis. Semir Sejfovic reports from both sides of the border. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
September 29, 2021
