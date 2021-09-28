POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Truck driver, logistics staff shortages hit UK food industry | Money Talks
07:55
BizTech
Truck driver, logistics staff shortages hit UK food industry | Money Talks
The UK government has put the army on stand-by to deliver fuel to petrol stations, as motorists drain supplies across the country. Business leaders have also warned of winter food shortages due to a lack of lorry drivers and food processing staff. Ongoing issues with Britain's supply chain have resulted in empty shelves in supermarkets, and some restaurants taking certain meals off the menu. We spoke to Vicky Pryce, who is an economist and board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #Brexit #EmptyShelves #TruckDriver
September 28, 2021
