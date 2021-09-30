What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Can Turkey and Russia Resolve Their Differences Over Syria?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time in 18 months in Sochi. Can Turkey and Russia work out their differences in Syria, where both countries are on the opposite sides of the war? Guests: Murat Aslan Researcher at the SETA Foundation Andrei Fedorov Member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Advisory Team Samuel Ramani Politics Tutor at Oxford University