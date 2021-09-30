POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Turkey and Russia Resolve Their Differences Over Syria?
25:50
World
Can Turkey and Russia Resolve Their Differences Over Syria?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for the first time in 18 months in Sochi. Can Turkey and Russia work out their differences in Syria, where both countries are on the opposite sides of the war? Guests: Murat Aslan Researcher at the SETA Foundation Andrei Fedorov Member of Russian President Vladimir Putin's Advisory Team Samuel Ramani Politics Tutor at Oxford University
September 30, 2021
