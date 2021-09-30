World Share

France ‘Stabbed in the back’ by AUKUS allies.

The French are upset. They are upset with the Americans and they’re upset at the British but most of all, they are upset with the Australians! But they saved the best insult for the British by calling them dishwashers! Two weeks after the announcement of a new military alliance between the Australians, Americans and British - that cut France out - the bitterness is still very much alive . So what's next for the French, who are now talking about creating a defence strategy just for the Europeans... And with the Chinese launching a new aircraft carrier, was the sudden AUKUS pact right on time?