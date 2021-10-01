POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US lawmakers pass measure to fund government until December | Money Talks
04:24
BizTech
US lawmakers pass measure to fund government until December | Money Talks
The US Congress has passed a last-minute funding measure and narrowly avoided a government shutdown. But that funding only goes as far as December the 3rd, and both Republican and Democratic lawmakers will be wrangling over longer-term spending measures until then. Washington has another big problem on its hands: the government is also be in danger of defaulting on its debts. #Budget #GovernmentShutdown #USCongress
October 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?