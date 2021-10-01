World Share

YouTube Bans All Anti-Vaccination Content

YouTube has banned all anti-vaccine content from its platform after the company was slammed for not stopping the spread of misinformation. Is the decision a fair safety measure, or a suppression of free speech? Guests: Sebastien Shemirani Son of Anti-vaccine Conspiracy Theorist, Kate Shemirani Calvin Robinson Journalist and Political Commentator Vincent Hendricks Philosophy Professor at Copenhagen University