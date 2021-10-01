POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
YouTube Bans All Anti-Vaccination Content
25:40
World
YouTube Bans All Anti-Vaccination Content
YouTube has banned all anti-vaccine content from its platform after the company was slammed for not stopping the spread of misinformation. Is the decision a fair safety measure, or a suppression of free speech? Guests: Sebastien Shemirani Son of Anti-vaccine Conspiracy Theorist, Kate Shemirani Calvin Robinson Journalist and Political Commentator Vincent Hendricks Philosophy Professor at Copenhagen University
October 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?