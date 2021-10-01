POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Japan's incoming prime minister pledges stimulus spending | Money Talks
07:38
BizTech
Japan's incoming prime minister pledges stimulus spending | Money Talks
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its new leader. That all but guarantees his appointment as the next prime minister when parliament reconvenes this month. Kishida will inherit an economy battered by the pandemic, and with a general election scheduled for November, he'll have to hit the ground running to ensure his party remains in power. Tom Learmouth joins us from London. He's Japan Economist at Capital Economics. #Kishida #Japan #PrimeMinister
October 1, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?