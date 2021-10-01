BizTech Share

Japan's incoming prime minister pledges stimulus spending | Money Talks

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has elected former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as its new leader. That all but guarantees his appointment as the next prime minister when parliament reconvenes this month. Kishida will inherit an economy battered by the pandemic, and with a general election scheduled for November, he'll have to hit the ground running to ensure his party remains in power. Tom Learmouth joins us from London. He's Japan Economist at Capital Economics.