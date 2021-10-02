World Share

Playback: Report details WHO sexual abuse during DRC Ebola crisis

Playback- where we bring you up-to-date with the biggest and best stories of the week. And dive into global events around the world. Is the fuel crisis improving in the UK? Our correspondent takes a look into the situation. "A dark day for the W-H-O.." the organisation's director-general says, after findings of sexual exploitation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo... The US has come under criticism, at home and abroad, for deporting thousands of Haitian migrants. We go to the border to investigate the situation there And thousands of people have fled the eruption of a volcano in the Canary Islands, but the danger isn't over. #UKfuelcrisis #WHO #DRC