POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Vigil held in Washington on three year anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi murder
01:57
World
Vigil held in Washington on three year anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi murder
Supporters of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have gathered in Washington DC to mark the third anniversary of his death. Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. But his body has never been recovered. Free speech advocates have been lobbying the Biden administration to sanction the Saudi crown prince in response to the killing, but the US president has so far skirted the issue. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #JamalKhashoggi
October 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?