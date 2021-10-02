World Share

Vigil held in Washington on three year anniversary of Jamal Khashoggi murder

Supporters of the slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi have gathered in Washington DC to mark the third anniversary of his death. Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi embassy in Istanbul. But his body has never been recovered. Free speech advocates have been lobbying the Biden administration to sanction the Saudi crown prince in response to the killing, but the US president has so far skirted the issue. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #JamalKhashoggi